‘Railroad Voices’ at the Grohmann Museum

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Grohmann Museum Downtown job

In the ‘60s Peggy Seeger’s feminist anthem “I’m Gonna Be an Engineer” spoke to a growing desire by women to enter job fields that had been reserved for men. Whether she heard that tune or not, Lina Bertucci broke an iron barrier in 1974 when hired as a breakman by the Milwaukee Road, becoming only the second woman hired by the railroad line to work in the railyards. The first was her aunt, Cindy Angelos.

Bertucci was a 19-year-old photography student when she began work switching rail lines and coupling freight cars. The Milwaukee Road’s management allowed Bertucci to bring her camera and take pictures, so long as she got her work done.

A selection of those images is on display at the Grohmann Museum’s exhibition, “Linda Bertucci: Railroad Voices—The Milwaukee Road, 1974-1977.” Bertucci and Angelos will be at the Grohmann for Gallery Night, giving a talk at 6:30 p.m. Friday, October 16. Doors open at 5.

“It was not a welcoming environment for her at first,” says the Grohmann’s director, James Kieselburg, the Grohmann. “But within months, six more women were hired by the Milwaukee Road. It was a touch point, a socially historic moment.”

In conversations with Kieselburg, Bertucci described her work in the Milwaukee Road yards, including the Menomonee Valley and Glendale, as an adventure, an “exciting challenge. And the pay was better than what women could earn at the time in factories or waiting tables,” Kieselburg recalls.

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Grohmann Museum Riding high

The large number of factories was one reason that Milwaukee became a matrix for rail traffic. Bertucci’s black and white photographs are filled with metal tracks, their straight lines circling into spaghetti loops over the gravel surfaces, providing collision-free routing patterns as intricate as at any airport. A few of her pictures are portraits of (mostly male) coworkers; most show men (occasional women) at work amidst the industrial immensity of the Milwaukee Road’s rust brown freight cars. Some of her photographs captured random moments, while others were thoughtfully composed. The grit of and physicality of her surroundings is palpable.

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Often visible in the distance is the skyline of ‘70s Milwaukee. Many buildings still stand. Others have long since vanished under the wrecking ball.

“The management made one concession to Lina,” Kieselburg says “the Playboy pictures were removed from the cabooses.” Bertucci left the Milwaukee Road when the line went bankrupt in 1977, and her photographs of the railyards often convey an air of decay in the physical surroundings. She moved to New York and has enjoyed a successful career in photography.

“Linda Bertucci: Railroad Voices—The Milwaukee Road, 1974-1977” runs through December 20 at the Grohmann Museum, 1000 N. Broadway.