Tanner MacArthur’s ‘New Tactics’ at No Instructions

Taking in Tanner MacArthur’s exhibition at No Instructions in Bay View—titled “New Tactics,” on view through September 19—induced deep thoughts about the spirit of art in our corner of the world. My mind wandered into our local abundance of discarded rustbelty materials, and the stories embedded within them. Memories and matter accumulate in Wisconsin, while places like New York and Miami wipe their slates clean with unnerving regularity. If the rest of the world is on a daily reset cycle, Wisconsin moves on one of years and eras—like cliffs that reveal eons through oxidized stripes.

Expand Photo courtesy of No Instructions Gallery 'Dinner for Three' by Tanner MacArthur 'Dinner for Three,' Acrylic, canvas, MDF, spray paint, plastic construction barricade. (2025)

Artistically, that slow accumulation lives on in our outsider assemblage heritage: whirlygigs and grottoes dot the regional landscape, humble temples of touched visions and wild ideas. It’s a tradition that inspires both awe as well as humility. But for all the Forevertrons and Fred Smiths, a sensitivity to intimate, subtle, and traditionally informed compositional order rarely enters the picture. Given the fringy perceptions around this work, the broader art world has largely left it to Kohler and imaginative outsider art trophy hunter to sort through.

MacArthur’s exhibition seems to sense that material bounty without losing itself in it. It’s there, but never the primary focus. He’s happier to transform his urban detritus back into something as orderly as their origins. One senses his third eye secretly fixed on Milwaukee’s rich legacy of blue-collar treasures, while his main cockpit steers the ship through mid-century Swiss modernism, Russian Constructivism, and the most delicious moments of Frank Stella’s late structural paintings. Combining these lineages yields a striking brood, and the resulting family portraits are, in fact, quite handsome.

Expand Photo courtesy of No Instructions Gallery 'Breathes Our Dust And Glows At Dusk' by Tanner MacArthur 'Breathes Our Dust And Glows At Dusk,' Acrylic, mineral paint, resin, oil pastel, plywood, particle board, canvas, metal A-frame traffic barrier, hardware (2025)

Works like Tim Michaels Ate My Son, Dark Voids, Shimmering Lights, The Sound of Spaces Between Them, and Dinner for Three employ the familiar orange striping of construction signage. This and other motifs drawn from alleyway detritus, along with an intensely painterly sensibility for sculpture, tie the show together. All the Planets Closing In On Us—a mixture of acrylic, house paint, spray paint, resin, paper, plastic, plywood, and canvas—stands out for its perfect balance of order and swagger. The range of materials and compositional contingencies could easily have tipped into either excess or basic Nick Moore junk sculpture but avoids such pitfalls through graceful compositional refinement. Its basic angular jackknife-shape and blue canvas loop feel as self-possessed as a Robert Mangold or Ellsworth Kelly, but with a rougher pulse throbbing just beneath the surface. It’s some surprisingly dangerous minimalism.

Integrated elements like car bumpers and broken street signs are folded in so seamlessly in MacArthur’s work that it’s easy to forget you’re looking at assemblage. That ambiguity animates the exhibition the way someone cannonballing into a pool animates a quiet party. Order is nothing without a little rust, grit, and spontaneity.

Breathes Our Dust And Glows At Dusk—a work built from mineral paint, acrylic, resin, oil pastel, plywood, particle board, canvas, a metal A-frame traffic barrier, and hardware—demonstrates a similar elegance in the face of heterogeneity. It struck me that this is the exhibition’s final brilliance: despite the unruly mix of media, and the even rangier life-cycles those materials imply—utility, discard, reclamation, upcycling—they are of a piece. Where some artists find coherence through variations in three primary colors, MacArthur finds harmony in the scraps the city leaves behind, crafting works as unified and harmonious as a Stuart Davis painting, a Ming Porcelain, or a Beach Boys song.

If the feat weren’t so convincing, it might seem like a magic trick. Voila. And yet, it’s more than sleight of hand—it’s the channeling of that outsider spirit of transformation, updated and urbanized. MacArthur doesn’t just inherit Wisconsin’s wild-eyed legacy of grottoes and Forevertrons; he refines it, folding the rough into the formal, so that the dust and grit of our landscape finally converse fluently with the greater language of the contemporary art world.