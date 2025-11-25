The Gig Posters and Absurdist Art of Bureau of Print

Expand Poster by Bureau of Print Melvins/Napalm Death poster Melvins/Napalm Death poster

Chances are, you have seen a Bureau of Print poster for a concert around Milwaukee. Francisco “Fran” Ramirez’s work is distinguished by its cut-and-paste collages of limited colors and halftones, often featuring sci-fi, punk or oddball imagery injected with doses of ironic, absurdist humor. Ramirez designs posters and album covers for both local and touring bands, plus his own original art.

Ramirez has designed posters for Die Kreuzen, Melvins, Sunn O))), Napalm Death, Guided by Voices, Mudhoney and many other prominent acts. He often designs a poster based on how a band sounds. “I’ll cut stuff out of magazines, tape it all together, scan it and then chop it up or crumple it some more,” Ramirez explains. “While something’s scanning, I’ll move it around to get more layers and textures.”

He cites Frank Kozik, Art Chantry and Aesthetic Apparatus as a few of his biggest artistic influences. “In my studio alone I have five Frank Kozik posters, and I have a bunch in my house too,” Ramirez says.

Cultural Disease

Expand Poster by Bureau of Print Sunn O))) poster Sunn O))) poster

In 2020, a double-sided Black Lives Matter poster designed by Ramirez with the phrase “Racism is an Insidious Cultural Disease” printed on the back was displayed at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York.

Ramirez grew up on punk rock and began going to shows in high school, eventually forming bands of his own. While working at Fireside Bowl in Chicago, he often found himself staring at posters hung on the walls. “I would see posters by Jay Ryan, Steve Walters and all these people, and the day of the shows, I’d take a poster down, roll it up, put it in my bag and keep it,” Ramirez recalls. “That was what got me into collecting.”

In his 30s, Ramirez decided to study printmaking at Columbia College. “They didn’t have screen-printing in their print department at the time—only traditional printmaking,” he notes. “I got really into it. Every elective I could, I’d take a printmaking class, to the point where it covered all my other art credits.”

Learning to Screenprint

Ramirez learned on his own how to screenprint by stapling mesh to frames and hand-stenciling artwork. Eventually, Columbia College acquired an exposure unit for screenprinting. “There used to be this website called gigposters.com that a lot of poster artists would be on, and that’s where I learned almost everything,” Ramirez adds. “When I saw Steve Walters screenprint live, it all clicked.”

From there, Ramirez began designing posters for bands, connecting with many through gigposters.com. “The first commission I got from a band I didn’t know was Neurosis when they played in Chicago in 2007 I think,” he remembers. After moving to Milwaukee from Chicago in 2010, he officially established his business, Bureau of Print Research & Design (Bureau of Print for short). “It started with my friends’ bands, telling them to let me make something for them.”

Recent Bureau of Print posters include ones for The Wedding Present’s 2025 tour, a Smoking Popes show at X-Ray Arcade and a Cloakroom show at Cactus Club. “I have to make something each day, even if it’s just a small collage at my house,” Ramirez affirms.

Outside of Milwaukee, Ramirez is on the board of the Poster Institute and helps organize Flatstock, an internationally-touring exhibition of poster artists, as well as a smaller regional convention called Postergeist. He has also worked on event posters for local businesses such as Honeypie Cafe, Palomino, Burnhearts, Blackbird Bar, Goodkind and The Sugar Maple. Ramirez co-runs boutique record label Triple Eye Industries with Martin Defatte and is behind experimental music project WHALER.

Bureau of Print pieces, including Ramirez’s non-gig work, can be found for sale at River Press in Riverwest and Lion’s Tooth in Bay View as well his online store. A ghost on a skateboard (“Spookums”), various Star Wars characters, the head of rooster Chanticleer and a penis in a tuxedo encompass just a few of Ramirez’s original artworks. Ramirez took part in “Gig’s Up: 50 Years of Milwaukee Punk Posters” at Real Tinsel Gallery (through December 31) and will vend with Bureau of Print at Saint Kate’s Holiday Market on November 29 and 30, then at Hover Craft on December 7.