The Persistence of Guy DeBord, That Bastard

I caught myself revisiting Cindy Sherman’s Untitled Film Stills from the late 1970s today and once again realized how prescient her vision was. If you’re unfamiliar, the series depicts Sherman staged within scenes that evoke gendered film tropes—the ingénue, the starlet, the classic heroine. The images are so convincing you’re certain they reference some Hitchcock film you vaguely remember but can’t quite place. Of course, they don’t. That’s the trick. It’s all cognitive jujitsu, exploiting our collective biases. Remarkable.

Sherman understood—long before the idea was flattened into the TikTok-era shorthand of “performative”—how self-image would be packaged, rehearsed, and sold back to us. She was onto now, then.

So were Richard Prince with his Cowboys. So were Sherrie Levine and Robert Longo. The Pictures Generation, collectively, made art that imitated life imitating art, circling a feedback loop in which images no longer reflected reality so much as trained it—conditioned us to see ourselves through them. And here we are, nearly 50 years later, still looking for someone to blame, as if no one warned us that media would hollow us out and leave us wandering around like zombies. They warned us—but so did Philip K. Dick, George Orwell, Ray Bradbury, and Kurt Vonnegut. The problem with great social art and great science fiction is that, at their best, they’re often too visionary to matter when it matters most. They outrun their coverage like a super-special teams unit.

Beyond the Next Image

While scrolling through images—work ostensibly critiquing delegated meaning and mass-produced consent—it occurred to me that I was actively collaborating with the very machinery being critiqued. Sherman’s Film Stills suddenly felt less like a critique and more like object diagrams of consciousness: frames awaiting projection, training us to believe that meaning exists just outside ourselves, just beyond the next image. The medium, as another 20th-century critic once harped, was still the message.

And then—Guy Debord. Like a summons from the dustier wings of cultural memory, that stubborn Situationist prophet reappeared. I put down my phone, picked up The Society of the Spectacle—which had been sitting defiantly on a shelf in my workshop—and pretended the internet didn’t exist. And I hit bedrock.

The opening propositions read:

In post-industrial societies where mass production and media predominate, life is presented as an immense accumulation of spectacles. Everything that was directly experienced has been replaced with its representation in the form of images.

Whereas directly lived experience is a continuum of emotion and sensation, representational life is a stream of images detached from their living context. The original context of this directly lived reality cannot be reestablished. Living a representational life has a completely separate, but unified experience unto itself that exists purely in thought. As reality is increasingly represented as images to be experienced by sight alone, eventually a completely separate pseudo-world of images emerges—where the “actual” reality is only represented, never actually experienced; merely performed and eventually simulated. The horizon of this representational reality is one in which individuals merely witness an image of the world in two fully autonomous, non-lived lives.

It’s all very humbling and coldly sanctimonious—like a parent addressing a wayward teenager who insists on learning things the hard way. Debord goes on to denounce the capitalist metropolis at length, sometimes to a degree that risks undermining his own ethic. The rhetoric is militant, the tone unforgiving. Who, after all, revels in academic Marxism in 2026? The left has diluted its ideas with junk ideology just as thoroughly as the right has diluted more refined notions of “freedom.” Still, certain texts—The Federalist Papers, Habermas, and the aforementioned sci-fi soothsayers and artists—manage to withstand the floods that fashion history into parody.

Marketplace of Experience

Strip away Debord’s dated militancy and what remains is a clarity that feels almost unbearable now: the marketplace doesn’t just sell us things; it reorganizes experience itself. It doesn’t eliminate freedom—it manufactures a version of it within tightly controlled boundaries. You are free to choose, so long as the choices are already formatted, legible, and monetizable. Herbert Marcuse called this repressive desublimation: freedom becomes something you perform, something you recognize yourself doing, rather than something you meaningfully exercise. Worse, it becomes an alibi—an excuse not to decide how to live at all.

To resist these conditions, Debord proposes the dérive: a way of moving through commercialized space that disrupts its logic. Go a different way. See different things. Be unpredictable enough that you can’t be targeted in the first place. This is what art does—or should do.

When people dismiss “art,” they’re usually dismissing output that has already been processed, commodified, and fed back to them as art-like product. But art isn’t stuff. It’s an outlook—a commitment to resisting containment. That’s why the art world looks especially vulnerable when it becomes institutionalized or ideologically uniform. From the outside, it appears to operate along the same dynamics as apparel or beverage branding.

I’d argue this doesn’t signal that art has failed, but that what we’re seeing no longer qualifies as art in the first place. The task, then, is to look elsewhere—for work that still carries Debord’s flame, sustained by a refusal to be absorbed into the funhouse of recycled meaning. It’s a tall order: choosing spirit over stuff, in the name of the spirit itself. But if you want to live in a world capable of surprise—of inspiration—that’s the only option left.

Debord knew it. And as machines increasingly calculate the “correct” way forward by statistical consensus, our psychic salvation may finally lie in learning how to go the wrong way—deliberately. So die on your art loving, unpredictable feet, comrades, because social media and superstores were never anything but cemeteries.