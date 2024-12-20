Truman Lowe’s Sculptures Illuminate the Intersection of Nature and Art in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo by Michael Lagerman - sculpturemilwaukee.com Canoe Man, Plains Image and Untitled

Sculpture Milwaukee proudly presents a trio of sculptures by the late Wisconsin artist and celebrated modernist Truman Lowe (1944–2019). The works, titled Canoe Man, Plains Image and Untitled, are crafted from pine and peeled willow saplings and are now on display as part of the ongoing Actual Fractals exhibition. Visitors can view these pieces in the Ellen & Joe Checota Atrium at the Bradley Symphony Center in downtown Milwaukee until March 9.

Born and raised in a Ho-Chunk community near Black River Falls, Wisconsin, Lowe infused his art with his heritage and deep connection to nature. His sculptures, serene yet playful, transform natural materials into evocative forms that reflect traditional crafts and the harmony between humans, animals and the woodland environment. Having learned basketry, beadwork and other traditional crafts from his Ho-Chunk parents, Lowe developed a profound respect for water and wood, key elements of his Native culture that became central to his artistic vision.

At the Bradley Symphony Center, the displayed works explore themes of movement and stability. Canoe Man and Plains Image depict standing figures that evoke both human forms and the skeletal beginnings of a basket, suggesting a link between utility and artistry. Untitled features vertical supports reminiscent of legs or waves, crowned with arching willow that conjures images of a bird in flight or a bow and arrow. These sculptures embody Lowe’s ability to blend contemporary sculptural techniques with the storytelling traditions of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

“Lowe captures the essence of people and place by allowing his materials to remain bare all while responding to, and working with, their inherent properties,” said artist Teresa Baker, a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, whose work is also on view now in Actual Fractals. “The resulting sensitivity to the material yields playful, elegant and defiant sculptures.”

Lowe’s innovative practice drew from a wide range of influences, from his family’s traditions to twentieth-century minimalism. He often used open spaces in his sculptures to symbolize absence and erasure, reflecting broader narratives of Indigenous history. A notable example is Effigy: Bird Form, a piece crafted from polished metal sticks in 1997 for a White House exhibit, now installed on the UW-Madison campus. This work honors the sacred mounds built by Indigenous peoples while also serving as a poignant reminder of their destruction.

A trailblazer and educator, Lowe earned an MFA at UW-Madison and joined its faculty in 1975. He mentored generations of students, chaired the university’s Art Department and advocated for underrepresented students through the Chancellor’s Scholarship Committee. John Hitchcock, an Indigenous artist and professor at UW-Madison, hailed Lowe as a pivotal figure in Indigenous art, saying, “Truman Lowe is one of the most important Indigenous artists of our time.”

Lowe’s fascination with the dynamic qualities of wood and water is evident throughout his career. He once remarked on the unpredictable nature of water, saying, “You never know where the water is going to travel next... You never know what’s going to happen.” This sense of fluidity and mystery permeates his work, encouraging viewers to reflect on the interplay between the static and the ever-changing.

Michelle Grabner, a Wisconsin artist and curator, emphasized the universality of Lowe’s work. “His compositions celebrate the richness of the natural world,” she said. “They teach us that understanding comes not from illustrating belief systems but from creating forms open to interpretation.”

Sculpture Milwaukee’s executive director John Riepenhoff expressed his enthusiasm for showcasing Lowe’s work alongside modernist and post-minimalist greats. “I’m thrilled to share Lowe’s historic sculptures in this exhibition and grateful that Wisconsinites have the opportunity to experience them before they travel to other parts of the country,” he said.

Lowe’s sculptures, steeped in tradition and contemporary relevance, invite viewers to pause, reflect and connect with the natural world. His legacy continues to inspire, bridging cultural heritage with modern artistry in a way that resonates deeply with audiences.