Two Exhibits Open at Bay View Galleries

× Expand Photo courtesy of Addendum Tony Conrad's "Recent Paintings" Tony Conrad's "Recent Paintings" exhibit at Addendum (2026)

No Instructions and Addendum, sister galleries in Bay View, celebrate new exhibitions with a joint opening on June 19. No Instructions features Christopher Peterson whose multimedia collages create layered abstract forms in his series “Rewilding.” Addendum highlights Tony Conrad, a painter who focuses on colorful linear compositions in “Recent Paintings.”

The Friday night opening event goes from 6 to 9 p.m. and the exhibitions will be on display for the next six weeks. The galleries’ normal hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and they are free to the public.

No Instructions shows Christopher Peterson’s collages, made from layers of fabric, burlap and canvas. The brightly painted fibers are cut into various organic and linear forms. Each artwork is an assortment of color and texture. The collages’ handmade ovular canvases reflect this feeling of freedom and looseness and the contrasting geometric shapes within create interesting variation.

Improvisation and Experimentation

Expand Photo courtesy of No Instructions A collage by Christopher Peterson A multimedia collage featured in Christopher Peterson's "Rewilding" at No Instructions in Bay View (2026)

The title of “Rewilding” relates to Peterson’s approach of improvisation and experimentation without boundaries or an end goal. “He is really interested in the process, not necessarily the final product,” said Tanner MacArthur, Addendum’s co-director and curator.

In the exhibition’s presentation, Peterson and No Instructions’ director, James Stepanek, balanced harmony and asymmetry. The works are spread throughout the gallery, some in “conversation,” others in a “little cloud formation” as MacArthur described. This improvisational approach reflects Peterson’s creative process.

Next door at Addendum, Tony Conrad’s paintings cover the walls, a mix of large canvases and smaller steel panels filling the space. Inspired by Persian textiles, Zen Buddhism and jazz music, they work with balance and symmetry to create reflective, meditative works. Colorful lines and shapes cross and overlap. The paintings’ intricate and interwoven structures can be illusive and hypnotic.

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“Paintings like (Conrad’s) take a little bit of time to figure out sometimes, because the more you look at it, the more weirdness happens with the depth and with the colors playing tricks on your eyes,” said MacArthur.

Color Theory

Expand Photo courtesy of Addendum A painting by Tony Conrad Tony Conrad's "Recent Paintings" exhibit at Addendum in Bay View (2026)

Conrad also focused on color theory and the paintings’ bright hues bounce off the canvases, complimenting each other and evoking certain emotions in what MacArthur called “harmony of shape and color.” The backgrounds of some paintings are more textured or unfinished, and their natural color and appearance present a satisfying contrast to the apparent perfection of the shapes in the foreground.

Both artists will attend the opening night at No Instructions and Addendum and will be free and willing to discuss their work. Plans also include a jazz DJ in reference to Conrad’s inspiration. Through a night of music, drinks, and art, the galleries hope to welcome and grow Milwaukee’s creative community with their lively, colorful exhibitions.

“Getting people to come into a space and just be and spend time with the work. You don't have to come in and spend money, you don't have to buy art. There's something really nice about being able to get off your phone, get off the screens, and come and spend time with a physical object in space.”