Ways of Being at John Michael Kohler Arts Center

Join the John Michael Kohler Arts Center to celebrate the launch of the new Ways of Being exhibitions. Enjoy an evening of contemporary art, appetizers, cash bar, music, and conversation. Saturday, May 21, 7:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Through the Ways of Being theme, the Arts Center offers alternative possibilities for being in the world. Explore works created by artists who recontextualize our past, reorient our present, and project new, viable futures. Collectively, they ask, what if?

Thought-provoking exhibitions include: Lee Hunter: Cosmogenesis, Sarah Zapata: a resilience of things not seen, Alexander Stewart: Void Vision, Woody De Othello: Hope Omens, Creative! Growth!, and In the Adjacent Possible.

