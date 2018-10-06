Rogue Stage Theater Auditions for “August: Osage County” by Tracy Letts (Nov. 6-7, Nov. 11)

Rogue Stage Theater is holding open auditions November 6th and 7th at 7 p.m. and November 11th at 2 p.m. Seeking five women and six men from late 20s to 70s, one woman in 20s, and one teenaged girl for the cast of “August: Osage County” by Tracy Letts. Auditions will be held at Laura Mitchell Consulting, 109 N. 6th Avenue, West Bend WI 53095. Prepared monologues are not required to audition. Rehearsals will start mid January; and performances will be at the end of March. Please visit www.roguestagetheater.com for more information.