“Dark Money,” Film Featuring Door County Native John Adams

Door Community Auditorium (DCA) is pleased to announce that it’s added a free screening of “Dark Money,” an award-winning, Sundance-featured documentary, on Thursday, July 26, at 7:00 p.m. The film centers around the story John Adams, an investigative journalist and Door County native now based in Montana, where the film takes place. Adams will attend the screening and participate in a question and answer session after the film.

Dark Money, a political thriller of a documentary, examines one of the greatest present threats to American democracy: the influence of untraceable corporate money on our elections and elected officials. The film takes viewers to Montana—a frontline in the fight to preserve fair elections nationwide—to follow Door County native Adams, an intrepid local journalist working to expose the real-life impacts of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision. Through this gripping film, “Dark Money” uncovers the truth of how American elections are bought and sold. This Sundance award-winning documentary is directed/produced by Kimberly Reed (“Prodigal Sons”).

Departures writes, “With all the hallmarks of a great legal thriller, Reed puts flesh and bone to the arcane minutiae and forcefully argues that “Dark Money” represents the greatest modern threat to our democracy. Essential and riveting, it’s timely.”

Adams, founder and editor of the Montana Free Press, says, “I was born and raised in Sturgeon Bay, WI. Newspapers were in my blood from the time I was born. My mother was a reporter and later an editor for the Door County Advocate. I can remember as a young boy visiting her at the newspaper. I remember the smell of the hot wax in the paste-up room, and the smell of the printers’ ink and the din of the web press rolling. While I’m no longer working in a traditional newsroom, the Montana Free Press carries on the spirit of the hometown newspaper, like the one I grew up with in Door County.”

The screening of “Dark Money” will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 26. This event is free and open to the public; freewill donations are encouraged.