“Quiet Spaces” Suzanne Schreiber

June 16 – July 28, 2019

Opening Reception Sunday, June 16, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Artist Talk 2:00 p.m.

Schreiber’s black and white photographs are a result of her contemplative experience that involves seeing beyond surfaces to the illuminations that come from within the ordinary. She sees her photography as a way to create visual poetry that expresses her evolving understanding that everything is connected. As she quotes Thomas Merton, “There is in all visible things. . . a hidden wholeness.” Schreiber’s always been drawn to explore quiet spaces with her camera in both open and dense areas as she notices light, subtle movement, openings, textures and juxtapositions in which the silence of the moment is revealed. This exhibit includes Schreiber’s captures of quiet spaces in the United States and Germany.