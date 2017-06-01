Event time: 7:30 pm Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8 pm Fridays, 4pm/8pm Saturdays, 2pm/7pm Sundays

From the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Disgraced and The Invisible Hand comes a thrillingly fierce and funny new play about identity, religion, and the contradictions that make us who we are. Growing up Muslim with her close knit family in Atlanta, Zarina is writing about women and Islam when she meets Eli, a young convert who bridges the gap between her modern life and traditional heritage. When her conservative father and sister discover her controversial manuscript, they all must confront the beliefs that define them. Called “a play not to be missed” by the Chicago Tribune , The Who & The What is a passionate and searing look at a family divided by faith, bonded by love, and searching for truth in contemporary America.

Price: Tickets start at $30