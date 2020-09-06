100 Days of Protesting: A Wellness Event
On Sunday September 6th from 11am-2pm, Milwaukee Action Intersection is hosting this event at Alice's Garden. It is a social distanced event with massages, food, and yoga. We will specifically celebrate everyone who has been protesting on foot, but all forms of activism will be celebrated as well. The cover art was done by Whitney Salgado.
