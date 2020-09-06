100 Days of Protesting: A Wellness Event

to

Alice's Garden 2136 N. 21st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53205

On Sunday September 6th from 11am-2pm, Milwaukee Action Intersection is hosting this event at Alice's Garden. It is a social distanced event with massages, food, and yoga. We will specifically celebrate everyone who has been protesting on foot, but all forms of activism will be celebrated as well. The cover art was done by Whitney Salgado.

Info

Alice's Garden 2136 N. 21st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53205
Activist
to
Google Calendar - 100 Days of Protesting: A Wellness Event - 2020-09-06 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 100 Days of Protesting: A Wellness Event - 2020-09-06 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 100 Days of Protesting: A Wellness Event - 2020-09-06 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 100 Days of Protesting: A Wellness Event - 2020-09-06 11:00:00 ical