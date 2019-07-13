Event

The 11th Annual Great Midwest Book Fest

UrbanReviewsOnline.com presents the 11th Annual Great Midwest Book Fest. The Great Midwest Book Fest will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 1pm to 4pm at Nicolet High School, 6701 N. Jean Nicolet Road, Glendale, WI. The Great Midwest Book Fest is a three hour book fair that is open to the public with a $5 admission. The first 100 attendees that purchase a book from a participating author at the book fest will get a SWAG bag with a free book. There will be 15 authors selling their own books. This year's headline authors will be National Bestselling authors ReShonda Tate Billingsley, Earl Sewell, and Naleighna Kai. Other participating authors are

Nina Foxx

Barron Smith

Sierra Kay

Janice Parnell

London St. Charles

E.J. Brock

Isaiah W. Thompson

Eugene Pitchford III

Authoress Lady R

Dr. Janice Hooker Fortman

Bonnie J. Edwards

Alecia Collins

Go to https://greatmidwestbookfest2019.brownpapertickets.com for tickets