11th Annual Great Midwest Book Fest
Nicolet High School 6701 N. Jean Nicolet Road, Glendale, Wisconsin 53217
Event
The 11th Annual Great Midwest Book Fest
UrbanReviewsOnline.com presents the 11th Annual Great Midwest Book Fest. The Great Midwest Book Fest will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 1pm to 4pm at Nicolet High School, 6701 N. Jean Nicolet Road, Glendale, WI. The Great Midwest Book Fest is a three hour book fair that is open to the public with a $5 admission. The first 100 attendees that purchase a book from a participating author at the book fest will get a SWAG bag with a free book. There will be 15 authors selling their own books. This year's headline authors will be National Bestselling authors ReShonda Tate Billingsley, Earl Sewell, and Naleighna Kai. Other participating authors are
Nina Foxx
Barron Smith
Sierra Kay
Janice Parnell
London St. Charles
E.J. Brock
Isaiah W. Thompson
Eugene Pitchford III
Authoress Lady R
Dr. Janice Hooker Fortman
Bonnie J. Edwards
Alecia Collins
Go to https://greatmidwestbookfest2019.brownpapertickets.com for tickets