14th Anniversary Party: Goldirocks, The Killer Clowns & Six Pack Sammy (1pm)
Paulie's Pub and Eatery 8031 W. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
NO COVER!-
Friday June 8th 6-10pm Denim and Leather-outside in the tent
Friday June 8th 10pm-2am inside Ten Feet Tall
Saturday June 9th 1pm-5pm The Sociables-outside in tent
Saturday June 9th 6-10pm The Raid outside in tent
Saturday June 9th 10pm-2am- Insane Octane-Inside
Sunday June 10th 1pm-6pm- Goldirocks, The Killer Clowns and Six Pack Sammy-outide in tent
All shows 21+
