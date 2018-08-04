18th Annual Back to School Family Rally
St. Francis Church Parking Lot 1927 N. 4th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Join us as we collect school supplies and donations to help students succeed. The 18th Annual Back to School event is free to the public and includes entertainment, community resource fair, book bag give away, and healthy food from the Pro-Start Culinary Students. Please contact (414) 372-1550 to register or sponsor our event.
St. Francis Church Parking Lot 1927 N. 4th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
