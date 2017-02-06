Event time: 7-10pm

The Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) is throwing open our doors for the 19th Annual Food & Froth Fundraiser from 7 – 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 18.

Food & Froth will feature over 200 craft beers, ciders, and meads from more than 70 breweries, including debuts from new Milwaukee breweries City Lights Brewing Company and Third Space Brewing, recently named Best New Brewer in Wisconsin by RateBeer. Enjoy pours from veteran Food & Froth favorites Mob Craft Beer and Bell’s Brewing serving the highly anticipated limited release Hopslam Ale. Nibble on mini-reubens from McBob’s Pub & Grill, satisfy your sweet tooth with desserts from Jen’s Sweet Treats and sample many other dishes from 15 local restaurants and caterers. Throw in live music on all three exhibit floors, including a rocking performance by Category X, and you have a night that will make history!

Food & Froth tickets are $75 and $135 for VIP tickets. VIP tickets include 6 p.m. early entry into the event plus access to a special VIP room sponsored by Zilli Hospitality Group and filled with exclusive craft beers, pub-style food, and a smorgasbord of unlimited savories and sweets. Food & Froth will take place on Saturday, February 18.

Tickets are available online at www.mpm.edu/beer or by calling (414) 278-2728 or (888) 700-9069.

Admission fee covers all food, beer and live entertainment. You must be at least 21 years of age to attend, and a valid identification and ticket are required for entrance into the event.

Proceeds benefit the Museum’s exhibits and educational programs. For a complete list of our sponsors, vendors and bands, please go to www.mpm.edu/beer.

Price: Food & Froth tickets are $75 and $135 for VIP tickets. VIP tickets include 6 p.m. early entry into the event plus access to a special VIP room sponsored by Zilli Hospitality Group and filled with exclusive craft beers, pub-style food, and a smorgasbord of unlimited savories and sweets. Food & Froth will take place on Saturday, February 18.