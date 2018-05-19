19th Annual NARI Milwaukee Tour of Remodeled Homes to Feature 19 Project Locations

Southeastern Wisconsin residents will be able to view professionally remodeled homes by NARI Milwaukee members during the 19th annual NARI Milwaukee Tour of Remodeled Homes, Sat., May 19 and Sun., May 20, 2018, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

The Tour of Remodeled Homes, produced by NARI Milwaukee, benefitting Aurora Cancer Care, will allow attendees to view 19 recently completed remodeling and home improvement projects from NARI Milwaukee remodelers with the latest trends in design, technology, sustainability, landscaping, and more.

The Tour of Remodeled Homes will feature the following renovation projects:

Advantage Remodel LLC: Addition - Kitchen, Bath, Laundry, and Garage; 15155 W Lisbon Rd., Brookfield: The spacious addition accommodates a new and larger kitchen with a walk-in pantry, full bathroom/laundry room, and an additional garage space. The existing ceiling structure was raised for a more spacious feeling. The kitchen includes custom maple cabinets featuring a two-tone stain topped with quartz and natural stone. The space also features an island, luxury vinyl plank flooring, new stainless steel appliances, and color changing accent LED lighting. Custom matching oak cabinetry was utilized at the bathroom/laundry room incorporating a dryaway clothes rack system.

Allen Kitchen & Bath: Kitchen Remodel; 8623 Jackson Park Blvd., Wauwatosa: This remodel features the homeowner’s desire to have a kitchen where cooking could be fun with a small eating area. To accomplish this, the wall to the laundry area was removed, bringing in natural light and an easy access to the home’s back door. The kitchen floor plan was redesigned, creating a cooking center with pot and pan drawers and pullouts for cooking ingredients and equipment. The refrigerator is flanked by a pantry and a base microwave cabinet. This design allows a counter top extension for two stools providing an eat-in kitchen and added preparation space. The sink remained at the window and specialty cabinets for trash and recycle and vertical storage were added. Removing soffits allowed for taller cabinets with crown molding to the ceiling.

Angela Westmore, LLC: Residential Kitchen & Powder Room Remodel; 1015 E. Churchill Ln., Fox Point: By reconfiguring a portion of the original floor plan, the new design allowed for an expansive kitchen conducive to entertaining large groups. Walls were removed to eliminate the cramped dinette and existing closets. The new space includes an 8’ long island, as well as two sinks, a 36” cooktop, double wall ovens, and an oversized 42” wide Subzero refrigerator. The center island, being the room’s focal point, includes custom brushed navy matte painted cabinetry with a natural quartzite countertop, and a custom hammered brass sink with a raw polished brass faucet that will patina over time. The perimeter walls feature white stained white oak cabinetry, mixed with white painted cabinetry, and full walls of white glazed handmade clay subway tile. The perimeter countertop is a synthetic quartzite with a matte finish. The new powder room features a furniture-style vanity with a granite countertop, navy plaster wall treatment, and a crystal chandelier. An oversized bronzed gold mirror expands the space.

Bartelt. The Remodeling Resource: First Floor, Exterior, and Garage; 1848 Church St., Wauwatosa: The home was taken down to the studs, taking care to preserve original details, including glass windows, the hearth room fireplace, and light fixtures. The remodeled first floor has a more efficient layout and lends itself as a gathering place. The kitchen features painted cabinetry, granite and quartz countertops, an island with seating, high-end appliances with extra capacity, and antique lighting. It is also equipped with ample storage, featuring roll-outs, spice drawers, dividers, and a walk-in pantry. The hearth room has an existing fireplace with a marble surround, while the front entry features a tumbled marble floor and a reclaimed door. The guest room has a built-in closet with a Murphy bed and is universally friendly, with access to a bathroom with a roll-in shower. The entire first floor is designed to be accessible, including a ramp entry. The exterior features low-maintenance LP Smartside siding and Azek trim. New windows that match the original windows were also incorporated into the design. The 1.5-car attached and the 2.5-car detached garages offer more parking while creating a private courtyard for the residents.

Cream City Construction: Lower Level Authentic Irish Pub, with Entertainment Space, Poker Room, and “Streets of Dublin” Streetscape; 2618 North Terrace Ave., Milwaukee: To create this lower level authentic Irish Pub, the walls were sand blasted to expose the natural brick. The concrete floor was leveled and covered in old wood floor plank tile. For comfort, in floor heating was also added. Custom stained cabinets were used for the bar area, including wood wainscoting that was finished in multi-colored stain and paint to create an aged wood look. The entertainment space features a state-of-the-art A/V area with five TVs and a poker room. The finishing touch is a “Streets of Dublin” created at the bottom of the stairs that mimics storefronts from a Dublin streetscape.

Cream City Construction: Historic Kitchen Renovation; 2664 North Lake Dr., Milwaukee: The remodeled kitchen is now appropriate with this 1916 historic colonial home. The entire kitchen was gutted except for the windows and doors. The new kitchen has painted inset cabinetry with LED lighting in all the glass upper cabinets. The countertops are marble complimented by dark hard wood plank floors. All the electrical and plumbing were updated to include LED task lighting, with three crystal chandeliers added for general lighting and decoration. A large pantry and bar cabinet were added to display glassware and china. A custom cast iron porcelain sink was used, incorporating a drain board on either side of the sink and finished with a period wall mounted kitchen faucet. Matching appliances featuring the period look but with modern day conveniences were installed.

Dimension Design, Build, Remodel Inc.: Addition; N37 W26637 Kopmeier Dr., Pewaukee: Dealing with an extremely narrow Pewaukee Lake lot and sloping landscape, the project goal was to connect the detached garage to the current cottage while building a master suite, comfortable kitchen, and a large entertainment room. As the garage was higher than the main floor of the cottage, a mudroom was created as a landing zone from the garage and now leads to a second-floor great room and a lower level master suite. The master suite features a lake view, free standing soaker tub, walk-in tile shower, and walk-in closet. The new second-floor great room features a full service bar, a reclaimed wood wall, built-in display cabinets and two eight-foot aluminum and glass garage doors leading to the deck overlooking the lake. The renovated kitchen has an island with the stove located in it, tile floors, and backsplash with a new barn door pantry. Materials and installation techniques certified by Step Beyond Green to Healthy were used throughout the remodel.

The Egg Design Group, LLC: Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room and Universal Design Remodel; 3008 E. Linnwood Ave., Milwaukee: This 1909 home that was dark and dated was updated to reflect modern touches. The new space features a Universal Design suite on the third floor for a separate living space. The entry way greets family and friends with plaster arches and architectural details. The kitchen and dining room were completely gutted and re-configured. Radiant heated floors and custom crown molding were installed, while the walk thru area between the dining room and kitchen, which includes a wet bar, were enlarged. The space also has remodeled fireplaces, updated lighting, a butler’s pantry, and new colors. New cabinets and new windows were installed throughout the entire home.

GMH Construction, Inc.: Kitchen Remodel; 4247 W. Beach Rd., Oconomowoc: This home in the Oconomowoc Lake neighborhood had a dated kitchen that lacked modern style and functionality. Dark oak cabinets were replaced with custom furniture-style painted cabinets in white and light grey tones. The large eat-at island with quartz tops has a sunken gas range. An adjoining closet was removed to make room for double ovens and added kitchen storage. A new coffee bar and buffet were incorporated in areas that formerly had cabinets and the range top. The pantry was rebuilt using the previous cabinets and painted to match the new kitchen. Crystal pendants add an elegant flair to the kitchen.

HighPoint Builders LLC: Kitchen Remodel; 1310 N. 64th St., Wauwatosa: This 1947 home had a small, inefficiently designed kitchen that lacked high-end finishes. The existing kitchen was gutted and the electrical service to the kitchen was fully updated. The new layout involved relocating the stove and refrigerator, adding cabinets that created additional storage, and extra countertop space. Taller dark maple cabinetry with classic crown moulding was installed, bringing the cabinets almost to ceiling height. A freestanding hutch was replaced by additional cabinetry, including a wine rack. Gold granite countertops plus a new Kohler sink and faucet were added. Ceiling can lighting along with a new oil-rubbed bronze ceiling fan/light were installed for general lighting while under-cabinet LED lighting and an over the sink light fixture were installed for task lighting. Lightly distressed engineered birch hardwood floors were installed in both the kitchen and back entryway, and new trim completed the transformation.

Ironwood Builders: Kitchen Remodel; 19050 Baythorn Way, Brookfield: “Family” was the inspiration behind the new design and layout of this gathering space. The full kitchen remodel, which required the removal and reconstruction of interior walls, has custom cabinets with quartz countertops and a custom range hood with a mounted television. The centerpiece of the new space is a custom walnut island with seating for six and beautiful wood ceiling detail above. A custom table and built-in window seat bring the entire space together. Refinished hardwood flooring extends into the great room, while the fireplace received a facelift with new tile and a custom mantle.

Ironwood Builders: Whole House Remodel; S97 W13555 Lloyd Mangrum Ct., Muskego: This entire 3,000+ square foot residence was remodeled with a “rustic-industrial” theme. The kitchen features custom cabinets, granite countertops, rustic ceiling detail, and a ceramic tile floor. The fireplace was renovated in the great room, including stacked stone/tile and custom wood mantle. New bamboo flooring leads to custom staircase with unique metal details. The master bathroom features a custom tiled shower with dual shower heads, shower wand, and rain head. There are also custom alder wood cabinets with a granite vanity top and a stacked stone wall detail. The guest bathroom has hexagon tile flooring, custom vanity with solid walnut top, and a custom tiled tub/shower. An unfinished basement was transformed into an entertainment area with a custom rustic-industrial bar, full bathroom, and a reclaimed wood feature wall.

J&J Contractors I, LLC: First Floor Remodel; 5838 Riverside Dr., Greendale: The homeowners loved their home and location, but were tired of their dated kitchen and first floor. Desiring an updated, more modern design with a soothing color palette, they replaced their old counters and cabinets with granite countertops and custom painted maple cabinets complete with under cabinet lighting. The linoleum in the kitchen was replaced with engineered wood flooring that spans the first floor to tie the spaces together. The first-floor laundry room was updated with custom cabinets and countertops to cohesively tie into the kitchen, as well as a unique custom tiled dog bath and shower.

J&J Contractors I, LLC: First Floor Remodel; 13625 W Grange Ave., New Berlin: The homeowners were looking to create a bright and open floorplan that allowed their family room, kitchen, and dining room to work together more cohesively. The kitchen renovation features custom painted cherry cabinets with granite countertops, a subway tile backsplash and mosaic inset, and a large accent island for additional seating and prep space. The addition of the large island, complete with decorative pendant lights, becomes the kitchen’s focal point while new wood flooring brightens the space and flows throughout the first floor. The fireplace was given a face-lift with a new custom mantle and curated stone facade. The first-floor bathroom was updated with a custom vanity and granite countertop to ensure it seamlessly flows with the rest of the first floor.

J&J Contractors I, LLC: First Floor Remodel; 5757 N. Bay Ridge, Whitefish Bay: Located in a trendy, up and coming area, the owners knew this home would be worth remodeling. Desiring an open concept design that blended elements of the original charm of the age of the home with modern upgrades, walls were removed, doorways widened, and crown molding, decorative leaded glass windows, and high base boards were added to marry the design eras together. Custom painted cabinetry, granite countertops, and new oak hardwood flooring were installed throughout the first floor.

QRS Group: Fire Restoration; 13165 Wrayburn Rd., Elm Grove: A fire at this residence affected the attic as well as the second and third floors resulting in the rebuilding of the entire upper structure. As part of the renovation project, the homeowners decided to make changes to the floor plan. Cathedral ceilings were added in three bedrooms. Walls were repositioned to provide better flow through the space along with increased closet sizes. New windows were installed throughout the second and third floors along with all new electrical, plumbing, and HVAC. For energy efficient, the exterior walls were spray foam insulated and a hot roof was added. One bathroom was remodeled with high end finishes and custom cabinetry. Other significant changes included dimmable LED lightning throughout, wool carpeting, refinished hickory flooring, updating the fireplace stone with stacked stone, and a refinished mantel. Automated lighting was added with simplified one touch keypads in the family room, kitchen, and on the exterior. All exterior entry doors and the garage door were updated, while exterior trim details were added, the entire home was painted, and all new landscape and landscape lighting was installed.

Refined Renovations: Kitchen, Powder Room, Laundry Room, and Sunroom Remodel; 2470 Keats Dr., Brookfield: Some 30 years after this home was built, it was worn and dated. The homeowners desired new layouts and surfaces. With a modest addition, the kitchen layout was able to be reimagined and brought current. New custom cabinetry and porcelain tile underscore the quartzite countertops throughout the remodeled area. Carefully chosen lighting and lighting controls allow the space to radiate warmth and welcome guests.

S.J. Janis Company: Kitchen Remodel; 1420 Lone Oak Ln., Brookfield: This Brookfield kitchen was previously a dated space with an obtrusive two-tiered island that bottlenecked traffic flow. The owners wanted to replace the home's builder grade cabinets, dark green countertops, aging appliance, and light maple floors. A new design was needed to modernize the kitchen and allow for a layout for entertaining and cooking. New maple cabinetry with a large island allows for plenty of prep space while the quartzite countertop provides a natural look. Wide maple plank flooring also adds a modern touch connecting the kitchen to the family room. A gas fireplace with wood mantle and floor to ceiling quartzite stone compliments the remodeled space.

Story Hill Renovations LLC: Kitchen, Powder Room, and Laundry Room Remodel; 11623 Solar Ave., Mequon: This 1968 home floor plan was segmented and the homeowners desired an open plan for the kitchen, living room, and family room. They wanted an island to seat four, additional storage, a buffet, a wet bar, and message center. To achieve the open concept kitchen, the wall dividing the existing kitchen and formal dining area was removed. The main feature of the kitchen is the 11-foot island in front of 20 feet of Alder cabinetry, finished with Quartz countertops and a custom-made end cut walnut butcher block. The kitchen also includes a message center, a docking drawer for electronics, and a custom dry erase board. Storage includes spice pull-outs, tray dividers, pot/pan storage, and cutlery dividers. In the powder room, a complete fixture swap out as well as new hardwood floors, cabinetry, and lighting brought this area up to date with the rest of the main level. The laundry room features new cabinetry as well, which was configured to incorporate the existing laundry chute, storage benches, a pantry, tile floor, and new lighting.

An added attraction for the 2018 Tour of Remodeled Homes is an opportunity to win one of two prize packages. Able Kitchen & Bath Showroom and Kohler Co. are offering a Kohler Voice Activated Mirror with Alexa, a Semi Pro Kitchen Faucet, and a revolution 360 Toilet. In addition, Velux America, Inc. will be providing a prize from its extensive product line of roof windows and skylights.

Admission for the Tour of Remodeled Homes is $15 in advance, and $20 at the door of the projects, with proceeds benefiting the Aurora Cancer Care. Through Fri., May 18, advance tickets for the NARI Aurora Cancer Care House and the Tour of Remodeled Homes can be purchased between 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the NARI Milwaukee office, 11815 W. Dearbourn Ave. in Wauwatosa or online at www.NARIMilwaukee.org.

For more information or to receive a free copy of the annual membership directory along with NARI Milwaukee's guide on how to select a remodeler, visit www.NARIMilwaukee.org or call NARI Milwaukee at 414-771-4071.