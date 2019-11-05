The 2.2 Million: The History and Human Cost of Mass Incarceration
Shorewood Public Library 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
Reggie Jackson will expose the roots of our country’s current system of mass incarceration, including the laws and policies which have made it possible to incarcerate over two million Americans. Wisconsin exemplifies many of the issues in this system, so we examine its correctional system in detail: where and why we’ve built prisons around the state, who’s in them, why our prison population keeps growing – and the costs to both families and communities back home.
Activist, Education, Misc. Events