20-Year Anniversary Party w/Josh Krug & Friends, Tony Guinn, and 5 Man Trio

Can you believe it's been 20 years already? Many people didn't expect us to last two years. To celebrate we are throwing one hell of a Birthday Bash. Join us Friday April 27 as we not only celebrate 20 years but also those who have had a special part in our history by playing on our stage in those years. First up we have Josh Krug And Friends. As a young boy Josh would play the Pub with many different projects. At the time he had to be accompanied my his father (who would latter go on to perform with his son) due to his age. All these years later Josh is a big part of McAuliffe's family as a member of one of his earlier band's Erin Lalor would become our Front Of House Technician, with Josh stepping in to help out as well.

Next up is Tony Guinn, my friend and fellow band mate. Tony's first Band The Sandcarver's played McAuliffe's opening night bash. A couple years later I myself would go and join The Sandcarver's. While we are not having a full on Sandcarver's reunion , Tony will be playing one of (if not his first) live shows in a decade. This is going to be a special and emotional moment, who knows some special guest's might just show up.

Last but not least we have the mighty Five Man Trio. If there was ever to be a "House" band at McAuliffe's it was Five Man Trio. For years they hosted the open jam and shared the stage with many great acts including Cracker. Legendary tales of song's being written after drunken evenings in the Pub. If any band has a cemented corner in the building structure of McAuliffe's Pub it's Five Man Trio, Proud to bring them out of retirement for a special reunion show. Expect to hear those quirky songs written in the pubs restroom!