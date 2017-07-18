Event time: noon-10pm

Sat July 22: 2017 African Cultural Festival (noon – 10:00 pm) Brown Deer Park (7835 N. Green Bay Road, Milwaukee) Picnic Areas 2,3,4 &5

Featuring African Music, Drumming, Dancing, Poetry, Delicious Ethnic Food, Soccer games, Cultural education, and Children activities.

For more Information please Call: Pastor Ebenezer @ 414-559-9939; Bunmi Olapo @ 414-737-9837;.. ………..

Papa Kadima @ 414-499-3483; George Azeh @ 414-544-3890

Price: free