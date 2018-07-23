2018 Prospect Training Academy Tryouts
The Rock Sports Complex 7900 W. Crystal Ridge Drive, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
This July, athletes ages 8-17 years old are invited to join Southeast Wisconsin’s top youth and elite high school player development and college exposure program at the Prospect Training Academy. Prospective players will receive expert coaching from professional instructors including, MLB pitching veteran Travis Thompson, at The Rock in Franklin, Wisconsin. From enhancing baseball techniques to improving strength training and developing an expertise in the field, athletes will be ready to achieve their goals.
The Rock Sports Complex 7900 W. Crystal Ridge Drive, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
