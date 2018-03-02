2018 Women Leaders Conference

Join the UW-Milwaukee School of Continuing Education as they host the 9th annual Women Leaders Conference.

This conference celebrates women who have pioneered in their fields and uncovers their proven methods for success. Attendees learn from accomplished women, discover what inspires them and how to harness their energy to empower themselves. In addition to the energizing keynote presentations, there are ample opportunities to network with colleagues while enjoying a variety of educational seminars and panel discussions.