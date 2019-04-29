2019 Diversity Counsel Program

Italian Community Center 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

How do we proactively address gender diversity in the workplace? This opportunity offers guidance for leading a practice, your firm or your community into becoming a more welcoming, all-encompassing place. Hear practical, straightforward advice from lawyers as they share their strategies for increasing diversity and inclusivity.

Italian Community Center 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
