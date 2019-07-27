2019 Milwaukee Air & Water Show

Don’t miss the return of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at the Milwaukee Air & Water Show July 27 and 28!

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show, presented by WaterStone Bank, is proud to bring back the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the “Thunderbirds,” and many other world-class performers to the Milwaukee lakefront July 27-28, 2019. This year’s show will feature a variety of world-class performers, including a new military act – the U.S. Air Force F-35A “Lightning II” Demo Team, and a special USAF F-35, F-16, F-22 and P-51 Mustang Heritage Flight Formation, honoring the contributions of every man and woman who has served in the U.S. Air Force.

The show will also feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Demonstration Team, U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk Helicopter, the 128th Air Refueling Wing and Firebirds Xtreme. Water acts scheduled for this year’s show include the Badgerland Water Ski Team and Muskego Waterbugs Water Ski Team, the Fox Lake Harbor Powerboat Formation Demonstration Squadron and the Milwaukee Fireboat.

• Water show starts at approximately 10 AM

• Air show starts at approximately Noon

Admission for the air show is free for the general public, but for the best seating and optimal viewing, reserved ticket packages are on sale now at www.mkeairwatershow.com. Follow the air show on Twitter at @MKEAirandWater and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/milwaukeeairandwatershow for the latest updates.