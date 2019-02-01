20th Annual Salute to African-American Veterans
Milwaukee VA Medical Center 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53295
Mark your calendars for one of the BEST cultural events in Milwaukee, featuring historical retrospectives, entertainment and great food. Guest speaker this year is retired Maj. Gen. Marcia Anderson, the first African-American woman to become a U.S. Army two-star general. This is THE event of February you don't want to miss. For more info, call Theresa Sebree at 414-384-2000, ext. 45905.
Milwaukee VA Medical Center 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53295
