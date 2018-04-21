Come have fun at the 23rd Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup! Choose from over 60 locations across the Milwaukee River Basin, and be one of our nearly 4,000 volunteers to help us achieve swimmable, fishable rivers. We provide the bags and gloves, and you provide the hands and energy to pick up trash, litter, and the interesting or bizarre pieces of garbage that find their way into our beautiful river system. Join us afterwards at Estabrook Park for our FREE celebration with Rock the Green. Visit our website to register today!