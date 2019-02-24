2Cellos w/Jon McLaughlin

As 2Cellos, the Croatian duo Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser treat the cello not only as a classical instrument, but also as a rock one—rearranging both classical standards and pop and rock staples. The group’s 2017 album Score includes memorable covers of songs from Schindler’s List, Chariots of Fire, The Godfather and, most dramatically, a medley of “Game of Thrones” music. It’s an act conceived for maximum virality, and 2Cellos have achieved that goal, clocking well more than 750 million YouTube views.