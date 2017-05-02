Event time: Saturday, from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Friends of The Domes will host the 2nd Annual Art in The Green, an indoor fine-art festival, May 6 and 7, featuring local and regional artists in The Domes Annex, 524 S. Layton Blvd. Hours are Saturday, from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Selling their work at the juried event will be nearly 40 artists representing painting, mixed media, sculpture, jewelry, photography, glasswork, ceramics, fiber arts, stonework, and woodwork.

Live entertainment will also be presented. In the Show Dome, Saturday from 9 a.m.–10:45 a.m., the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Undergraduate Horn Quartet (French horn) will perform. From 11 a.m.–2 p.m., the Mark Davis Trio, a mainstay on the Milwaukee jazz scene, will play standards and original work influenced by jazz icons. From 2–5 p.m., Smooth Blues Band will bring fine, smooth blues to The Domes. Smooth Blues Band will also perform Sunday, from 1–4 p.m.

For the budding artists in the family, a creative outlet is being offered. Thanks to event sponsor Artists Working in Education, art educators will lead free make-and-take projects for kids from 4–14. The program runs, from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. each day of the festival.

To keep visitors energized, seven food and beverage vendors will be set up in the lobby. Included are The Big Cheese (gourmet cheese sandwiches), Double B’s BBQ & Burgers, Fraura’s Smoothies, Gloria’s Bakery, Harmony Specialty Dairy Foods, Scratch Ice Cream, and Zilli’s Hospitality Group.

While at the festival, visitors may see the current floral show, For the Birds. The rainbow of flowers includes Forget-Me-Nots, heavenly scented Stock, Primula (primrose), tulips, Ranuculus (buttercup), Salpiglossis, and Gerbera Daisies. Interspersed in the landscape are sculpted models of birds at birdhouses and bird feeders. Some models are purely decorative; others are of bird species seen in Wisconsin.

Special-event admission will be charged throughout the weekend. Admission for this fundraising event includes entrance to The Domes and Art in The Green, as well as parking. Admission is $5 per person age 4 and up. Children age 3 and under are admitted free.

For more information, including the list of participating artists, visit the Friends of The Domes website at milwaukeedomes.org.