2nd USDLDF National Dragon & Lion Dance Championship

Madison is proud to host the 2nd USDLDF National Dragon & Lion Dance Championships at the Monona Terrace, June 28-30th. Practice sessions will begin on the 28th at 11 a.m., with the opening ceremony starting the 29th at 9:30 a.m. The event will feature traditional dragon and lion dance, competition on jongs (raised platforms) and drumming. Watch a pageantry of artistic dance, gorgeous costumes, and sheer athleticism. The event is free and open to the public. Visit http://usdldf.org or our Facebook page for more information.