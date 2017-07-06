The 2x4 Show
Urban Harvest Brewing Company 1024 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Event time: 7:30pm
Mojo Dojo Comedy is happy to announce the return of THE 2x4 SHOW! FOUR improv groups of TWO for a full night of entertainment!
FEATURING
- Erik Koconis and Stacy Pawlowski as STIMPAK
- Vince Figueroa and Kristin Althoff as PASSPORT
- Robby McGhee and Beth Ann as MY BOTTOM HALF
- Taylor Burzynski and Olivia Shircel as SOCIETY OF TWO
It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales and lagers in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.
Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!
Price: $10 http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3034300