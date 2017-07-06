Event time: 7:30pm

Mojo Dojo Comedy is happy to announce the return of THE 2x4 SHOW! FOUR improv groups of TWO for a full night of entertainment!

FEATURING

- Erik Koconis and Stacy Pawlowski as STIMPAK

- Vince Figueroa and Kristin Althoff as PASSPORT

- Robby McGhee and Beth Ann as MY BOTTOM HALF

- Taylor Burzynski and Olivia Shircel as SOCIETY OF TWO

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales and lagers in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.

Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!

Price: $10 http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3034300