$3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres

Looking for a fun and affordable outing that won’t break the bank? Head to participating Marcus Theatres for the Kids Dream Summer Film Series! On Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from June 16-August 14, recent favorites like “The Lorax,” “A Dog’s Way Home,” “Wonder Park” and “How to Train Your Dragon 3” will return for just $3 admission!

Visit www.MarcusTheatres.com/KidsDream for a complete list of participating locations, showtimes and tickets.