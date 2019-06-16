$3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres

to Google Calendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-16 10:00:00

Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield 770 N. Springdale Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53186

Looking for a fun and affordable outing that won’t break the bank? Head to participating Marcus Theatres for the Kids Dream Summer Film Series! On Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from June 16-August 14, recent favorites like “The Lorax,” “A Dog’s Way Home,” “Wonder Park” and “How to Train Your Dragon 3” will return for just $3 admission!

Visit www.MarcusTheatres.com/KidsDream for a complete list of participating locations, showtimes and tickets.

Info

Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield 770 N. Springdale Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53186 View Map
Film, Kids & Family, Youth/Teens
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-16 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-17 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-17 10:00:00 iCalendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-17 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-19 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-23 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - $3 Family Films at Marcus Theatres - 2019-06-24 10:00:00