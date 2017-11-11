300 Hands-On Mystery Objects! What are these things anyhow!!!

The 15th Hands-On Mystery Objects event puzzles everyone with 300 old and new objects to figure out!

Curious people, families, armchair detectives, budding scientists, youth groups, engineers, tour groups, kids, adults and even grandpa all enjoy this unique event. Daily features also include “Objects in a Box” challenges, and 3 odd playful toys to try out.

The event is for adults, families and kids age 5-105(though not younger.)

Mystery Objects runs through Sunday, November 19, 2017, with a schedule of specific entry times on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sundays: posted on the website. After entrance & introduction, visitors may stay as long as they wish until 5 pm closing.

The hands-on event is presented by the non-profit, educational Logic Puzzle Museum, downtown Burlington, Wisconsin to celebrate the inventiveness of the human mind in a “fun and funny, challenging, “puzzle-like” way,” said Judith Schulz, museum curator.

“Clues are posted for many of the Mystery Objects to give some help; but then....there are several objects that even we don't know what they are!”

>>>>Call for details and to reserve tickets: 262 763-3946,

and visit: http://www.logicpuzzlemuseum.org/17.html

The Mystery Objects Event is at 533 Milwaukee Av, downtown Burlington, Wisconsin. Parking is free.

(not open on Mondays and Thursdays except for large groups by appointment.)