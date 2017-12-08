Exhibition featuring 31 Milwaukee's most talented emerging artists

December 8, 2017 – February 3, 2018

Opening Reception:

Friday, December 8

5:00–9:00 PM

Join us for a group emerging artist exhibition featuring 31 of Milwaukee’s most talented up-and-coming artists. The collection of artists embody a diversity in background, education, experience, medium, style, practice, as well as gender, race and age. The artists were selected from recommendations by leaders in the art community.

The exhibition also marks the entry into 2018 — WPCA’s 31st year as an organization. 31 Emerge signifies our dedication to the art community and our commitment to being a resource to all artists. We have seen the growth of countless artists in the past 30 years. We look forward to the next 30 years. Forward!