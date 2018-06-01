Village Playhouse presetns: 33rd Annual Original One Act Play Festival

Village Playhouse opens their 33rd Annual Original One Act Play Festival for three weekends this June at Inspiration Studios in West Allis. A variety of new original plays by Wisconsin playwrights will be performed at 7:30pm Fridays and Saturdays, June 1-16. Matinee performances are scheduled for 2:00pm on Sundays, June 10 and 17.

Tom Zuehlke, Producer of the festival, explains that “The One Acts are a true community effort and the longest running festival of its kind in the U.S. Playwrights from around the state submit their scripts; a committee reads and selects the shows to be produced; directors are assigned; crews are recruited; auditions held; and the shows are cast, rehearsed and performed. That requires a lot of people working towards one common goal—putting together an evening of entertaining and original live theatre.”

This year’s selected scripts, from a batch of 19, include a trilogy by Deanna Strasse who is no stranger to the Village Playhouse stage. The Dolly Agenda, The Ambitious One, and Vulpes, Vulpes, feature Donna McMaster, Karolyn Wolkos, Kellie Wambold in various roles, along with Rob Schreiner. This comedic trilogy is being directed by Village Playhouse President, Scott Sorensen.

The 33rd Annual One Act Play Festival runs June 1-2, 8-9, 15-16 at 7:30pm. Sunday matinees take place on June 10 and 17 at 2:00pm. Inspiration Studios is located at 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis. Tickets are $17 (adults) and $15 (seniors/students) and are available by calling (414) 207-4879 or online at brownpapertickets.com

More information can be found on the Village Playhouse website at www.VillagePlayhouse.org or the Inspiration Studios website: www.inspirationstudiosgallery.com.