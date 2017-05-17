Event time: Block Party: 11am-3pm. Prayer Walk: Noon-2pm.

Peace for Change Alliance Inc, Voices Against Violence Coalition and Divine Temple Church will be hosting the 3rd Annual International Stop the Violence Prayer Walk this Saturday, May 20th at 5535 w Hampton Ave.

In Milwaukee and 25 other countries such as Pakistan, Kenya, India, Congo, Nigeria, Dominican Republic, just to name a few will be doing the Prayer walk in their own cities at the same time we do ours.

This walk is founded here in Milwaukee back in 2015 by Tracey Dent.

the walk will start at noon as well as in other countries and then at 1pm we all will stop and pray for peace and victims of violence world-wide.

This event starts at 11am with Guest Speakers such as State Senator Lena Taylor...

Their will also be a Block Party from 11am to 3pm.

For info contact Tracey Dent - 414-502-7296