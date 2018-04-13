4 Guyz in Dinner Jackets: Now in Technicolor

AN EVENING OF HIGH-OCTANE HAROMONY

BRAND NEW SHOW!

Experience the sounds and sights of the Golden Age of Entertainment as stirring vocal harmony, comedy and captivating choreography combine to produce Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets “Now in Technicolor.” Whether you are a fan of classic doo-wop, pop, rock or bubble-gum, these Guyz will please the lover of time-honored Americana. The Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets succeeds in thrilling audiences with their high energy and dynamic shtick.

The Four Guyz will honor their lead tenor, Don Lobacz in his final performance with the Guyz here. At the show, they will be closing one chapter and opening another as they will also be introducing you to the “new guy” as the microphone is passed on. Hope you can all join us for this wonderful celebratory event.

The newest production celebrates the transforming era of music entertainment that was delivered to living rooms across America through the iconic and enthralling invention – the television set! Just as this wooden box thrilled generations of viewers, relive your childhood and adolescent years through the music and fads that have become legend. Take a tour through boomer life as this fabulous foursome charm audiences with delightful snapshots of the most vibrant period in entertainment history! This production will hold you, thrill you and delight you as your feet and heart are carried away by Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets “Now in Technicolor.”

The following program is brought to you live and in living color by The Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets!

Wisconsin’s premiere four-part harmony group includes the sharp-suited foursome of Reginald T. Kurschner (high tenor), Don Lobacz (first tenor), Tommy Lueck (baritone), and Aaron Schmidt (bass) along with their live band. In Now in Technicolor, the Four Guyz revive musical memories from the 50s, 60s and 70s radio and TV. This high-octane show is delivered in the style expected from the Four Guyz, including charming choreography and comic banter. They’ve performed at numerous regional theatres throughout the midwest and appeared on Fox6’s WakeUp, WTMJ’s The Morning Blend, WISN’s Season To Celebrate Special, and WUWM’s Public Radio The Lake Effect.

Tickets: Adult $25-$30, Senior (ages 60+) $20-$30, Student (ages 4 thru college) $10-$20.