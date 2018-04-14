414 Milwaukee Day Celebration: Panic on Panic (5pm), They GuanUs (6pm), Dick Satan Trio (7pm), The Grovelers (8pm), Size 5’s (9pm), ZöR (10pm), Camel Toe Truck (11pm), Lupinaire (12am)

Milwaukee loves to celebrate, and 414 Milwaukee Day is one holiday when events are

popping up all over the city. This year, eight bands are coming together in a show that

covers sounds of the city from surf rock to hardcore to reggae and straight-up rock.

The idea is spearheaded by the Size 5s, a skate punk band hailing from Bay View. Lead

singer Juan Avalos says, “We decided to put this event together to showcase a variety

of musical diversity that Milwaukee has to offer. There are so many talented musicians

and bands that would most likely never be billed together so our thought was to bring

them to the public for one event where one can enjoy these bands (at no charge) while

enjoying beverages in a Milwaukee Landmark.”

When asked what the best thing about being a musician in this city, Avalos continues,

“Milwaukee has a great sense of community within the music scene which is part of the

reason why we enjoy it so much. There is selfless promotion between many bands and

they do what they can to help promote shows other than their own and go to them.

There is also a lot of collaboration between bands which helps strengthen the scene.”

For a sample of the Size 5s’ devotion to the 414, check out their anthemic punk rock

love note 53207 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypHnwGzmBg8). For more on the

diverse lineup of bands playing this event, visit the following links:

414 MILWAUKEE DAY CELEBRATION AT THE BOTTLE

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

Doors at 3pm, show begins at 5pm.

21+, Free admission

The Bottle (1753 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53204)

5:00pm: Panic on Panic (Post hardcore / indie)

https://www.facebook.com/Panic-on-Panic-1588577341472291/

6:00pm They GuanUs (Reggae)

https://www.facebook.com/TheyGuanUs/

7:00pm Dick Satan Trio (Surf rock)

https://www.facebook.com/dicksatantrio/

8:00 pm The Grovelers (Rock 'n' roll)

https://www.facebook.com/thegrovelers/

9:00pm Size 5’s (Skate punk)

https://www.facebook.com/size5s/

10:00 pm ZöR (Hardcore punk)

https://www.facebook.com/zorcore/

11:00pm Camel Toe Truck (Rock 'n' roll)

https://www.facebook.com/CAMEL-TOE-TRUCK-1038300196225286/

12:00am Lupinare (Prog electro synth punk)

https://www.facebook.com/lupinaremusic/

Sponsors: Pabst, Great Lakes Distillery

Sound and Lights by Kneeverland Productions

#414ALLMKE