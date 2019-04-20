4/20 Day/Night: A CBD Celebration w/Paul Cebar (4:30pm), Kojo (7pm) & DJ Natasha Jewels

Jewels Caribbean Restaurant & Bar in Milwaukee will offer a one-day only CBD-infused menu of food and cocktails created by chef Amanda LaLuzerne for the upcoming 420 celebration on Saturday, April 20th (see attachment). Patrons will also be able to upgrade any dish or drink with a dose of CBD for an additional charge that day as well.

Doors open at 10:00am and the official kickoff is at 1:30pm. Senator Lena Taylor will speak about her hemp legislation at 2pm, then Eric Marsch of NORML, a national grassroots organization helping to reform marijuana laws, will speak about the present laws in Wisconsin. More speakers will be announced on the Jewels Caribbean Restaurant Facebook page.

There will be a special surprise for all dine-in guests at 4:20pm!

Paul Cebar will perform at 4:30pm, reggae band Kojo will perform at 7:00pm and DJ Natasha Jewels will spin reggae, reggaeton, dancehall, afrobeat and more to close out the night. "4/20 friendly" movies will play throughout the day and night including The Big Lebowski and Half-Baked. Event ends at midnight. Reservations recommended via www.OpenTable.com or call 414-585-0678.

The general public can contact the restaurant directly for more information at 414-585-0678 or email info@jewelscaribbean.com.