The 44th

Annual Juried Show

February 24 - March 17

Opening Reception: Feb. 24, 5-7pm

Award announcement: 7pm

In this year's 44th Annual Juried Exhibition, student artists from colleges around the Greater Milwaukee area present work in a variety of mediums. This exhibition will be juried by a panel of three professionals who will award prizes to exhibiting artists at the opening reception. This exciting annual event showcases the best work of local, emerging student artists.

Jurors: John Riepenhoff, Shana McCaw, Kyle Seis