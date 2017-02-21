The 44th Annual Juried Show

UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery 2200 East Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: Mon-Wed, noon – 5pm Thursdays, noon – 7pm Fridays, noon – 5pm Sat-Sun, closed

The 44th

Annual Juried Show

February 24 - March 17

Opening Reception: Feb. 24, 5-7pm

Award announcement: 7pm 

In this year's 44th Annual Juried Exhibition, student artists from colleges around the Greater Milwaukee area present work in a variety of mediums. This exhibition will be juried by a panel of three professionals who will award prizes to exhibiting artists at the opening reception. This exciting annual event showcases the best work of local, emerging student artists. 

Jurors: John Riepenhoff, Shana McCaw, Kyle Seis

UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery 2200 East Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
