The 44th Annual Juried Show
UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery 2200 East Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: Mon-Wed, noon – 5pm Thursdays, noon – 7pm Fridays, noon – 5pm Sat-Sun, closed
The 44th
Annual Juried Show
February 24 - March 17
Opening Reception: Feb. 24, 5-7pm
Award announcement: 7pm
In this year's 44th Annual Juried Exhibition, student artists from colleges around the Greater Milwaukee area present work in a variety of mediums. This exhibition will be juried by a panel of three professionals who will award prizes to exhibiting artists at the opening reception. This exciting annual event showcases the best work of local, emerging student artists.
Jurors: John Riepenhoff, Shana McCaw, Kyle Seis