Hello All:

This Friday night September 28th, The 45's will be playing the great hits from the 1960's and 70's rock "n" roll era at the Brookfield Legion Post 449. The 45's start performing at 7:30pm (No Cover Charge) The 449 is located at 3245 N 124th St, Brookfield, WI 53005 . Come on out early and enjoy the great fish fry served from 4:30 to 8:30. Hope to see you all there.