456 Archetypes of the Goddess at Everyday Bliss

The Goddess is our creative life force. Learn to connect to Goddess energy to experience radiance and your unique energy in daily life.

In this workshop participants will learn:

-various aspects of the Goddess within the yoga tradition

-what each Goddess represents as an aspect of the Universe as well as of the inner self

-guided visualizations and discussion to experience these sparks of the Goddess within

-exploration of Saraswati, Durga, Kali, Tara, and more

This workshop is open to students with any level of experience in meditation or yoga. Discussion and practices introduced are simply ways to guide you into an experience of your innate wisdom, truth, and beauty; there is no need to identify with any particular spiritual practice to participate!

This workshop takes place during the celebration of Navaratri. Navaratri (Sanskrit: नवरत्र, literally "nine nights"), is a Hindu festival celebrated in the autumn every year to honor the divine feminine.

Investment in you: $30 advance/$40 day of

Call 262-781-8102 to register or visit Everyday-bliss.com for more info