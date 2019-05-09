The Cream City Comedy Festival is Wisconsin's Premiere Independent Stand-Up Comedy Festival!

ALL SHOWS ARE FREE TO ATTEND! At the end of each show, we collect donations for the year’s local/regional organization of choice. In past years, we have benefited Wisconsin NAMI, ACLU, The Milwaukee COA, and the Wisconsin Humane Society.

We are a non-profit group, showcasing the unique voices that Milwaukee, the surrounding areas, and the country has to offer; We’ve featured comedians that have been on Netflix, HBO, Comedy Central, NBC, and more!

The 4th annual Cream City Comedy Festival takes place from May 9th – 12th across the city of Milwaukee at venues in Bay View, Riverwest, the East Side, and Walker’s Point and will be benefiting the United Performing Arts Fund.

All event information and details can be found at creamcityfest.com & www.facebook.com/creamcitycomedy