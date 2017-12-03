The 4th annual Larry Penn Memorial Concert will be presented on

Sunday, December 3, 2017, 5:00 pm at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company,

224 W Bruce St, Milwaukee, WI 53204.

Suggested donation of $10.00 at the door to benefit the Larry Penn Memorial fund.

The concert features Lil Rev, Mark Dvorak, and more!

The 4th Annual Larry Penn Memorial Concert celebrates Milwaukee singer/songwriter Larry Penn’s legacy in song, story, poetry and lore. Larry was known nationally for the songs he wrote about work, labor, social justice and trains, but he also sang about love and wrote songs for children. Larry was a married father of five, a truck driver, a wooden toy maker, a union member and lover of trains, planes and trucks. He shared the stage with the likes of Pete Seeger and Utah Phillips standing up for workers’ rights and a better country. The next generation of socially conscious musicians present this concert annually so his memory and his art will not be forgotten. Remembering the music of Larry Penn this year will be his friends Bill Camplin • Li’l Rev • John Sieger • Patty Stevenson & Craig Siemsen • Bob & Diana Suckiel & Other Special Guests.

Information:

questions@anodynecoffee.com | 414.276.8081

https://anodynecoffee.com/events.php

For information on Larry Penn visit the Larry Penn Fan Page at www.facebook.com/groups/136365733045648/.