4th Annual Mama Tried Motorcycle Show to Feature

More Than 100 Custom Bikes

Thousands expected in Milwaukee for a weekend including indoor flat track race, curated invitational show, Harley-Davidson Museum Pre-Party and Lakefront Ice Riding

The Mama Tried Motorcycle Show, presented by Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, announced today that it will hold its fourth annual exhibition Feb. 17-19 in Milwaukee, bringing thousands to the city in the dead of winter. The show will feature a full weekend of events, including the second annual Flat Out Friday indoor flat track motorcycle race, the Mama Tried Motorcycle Invitational with a special pre-party hosted by the Harley-Davidson Museum, and Slippery Sunday, an ice-riding competition on the Milwaukee Lakefront.

Flat Out Friday, will kick off the weekend at 7:00 p.m. Feb. 17 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. More than 220 racers will compete in 11 classes ranging from amateur and professional to vintage, youth and hooligan. Racing on a flat track oval covered in Dr. Pepper syrup for traction, registered riders include flat track pro racer Jerad Mees, Hooligan riders Carey Hart and Mark “Rusty Butcher” Atkins and Milwaukee native Loyal Prach in the youth class. Special highlights will include an honor ride by the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee-area veterans and the Charlotte Kainz Memorial Pro Race.

Immediately following Flat Out Friday, the Harley-Davidson Museum will host a Mama Tried pre-party featuring live music and refreshments. There will be a shuttle service to and from the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The Mama Tried Invitational main event will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 18 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the Lindsay Building on South Second Street. The event showcases more than 150 motorcycles in a gallery-style setting, focused primarily on submissions from the Midwest. This year’s builder list features builds from Michael Lange, Scott T-Bone Jones, Louie Lauters, Keino Sasaki and Chase Stopnik.

The Slippery Sunday ice-riding competition will conclude the weekend. It will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 19 at McKinley Marina on Milwaukee’s Lakefront, pending weather and ice conditions.

2017 Schedule of Events

Flat Out Friday

Friday, Feb. 17

7:00 p.m. – races begin

BMO Harris Bradley Center

1001 N. 4th Street

$10-$35 tickets in advance

Harley-Davidson Museum Pre-Party

Friday, Feb. 17

9 p.m.

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal Street

Mama Tried Motorcycle Invitational

Saturday, Feb. 18

10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Lindsay Building

126 S. 2nd Street

$10 Adult tickets. Children 12 and under are free

Slippery Sunday

Sunday, Feb. 19

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

McKinley Marina Milwaukee Lakefront

1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive