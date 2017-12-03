4TH Annusl Tribute to Larry Penn

Sun Dec 3 2017 5:00 pm- 8:00pm @ 224 W. Bruce Street Milwaukee $10

Larry’s songs will be performed by Bill Camplin + Li’l Rev + John Sieger + Patty Stevenson & Craig Siemsen +Bob & Diana Suckiel and other special Guests.

Larry Penn was a folk singer, song writer best known for the songs he wrote about hard work, labor, social justice and trains, but he also sang about love and wrote songs for children. He was considered to be Milwaukee’s dean of folk music. He was a member of the Rose Tattoo with Utah Philips. Larry was married to Pat and the father of five. He drove a truck for a living, was a maker of intricate wooden toys, a union member and lover trains. He was an extremely talented man and a man of principal. He leaves behind a large body of songs and poetry for others to enjoy.

Larry’s songs will be performed by Bill Camplin + Li’l Rev + John Sieger + Patty Stevenson & Craig Siemsen +Bob & Diana Suckiel and other special Guests.

https://anodynecoffee.com/shop/shop/4thlarrypenntribute/