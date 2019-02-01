4th Ave w/Rayla and Aja9

Sometimes the path to your dreams can detour down an unexpected road. For Cam, Mikey, Marcus and Jaden – four soulful singers who met on the hit ABC show ‘Boy Band’, the route has become 4th Ave. While three of the four made it all the way into the season finale, they were ultimately not voted into the final group – but with encouragement from one of the show’s mentors, Timbaland, they formed a unique brotherhood that has proved as inspirational as the harmonic melody their voices make together.