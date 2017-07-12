50th Anniversary Commemoration of the 1967 Civil Rights Demonstrations in Milwaukee

Event time: 6:30pm

Thursday, July 27, 6:30 PM Mass at Gesu Church (12th and Wisconsin)

Commemorate the role of the Catholic Church in the 1967 struggle for civil rights and to recommit ourselves to the continuing struggle in 2017. Bishop Jeffrey Haines will preside with Fr. Bryan Massingale preaching.

Friday, July 28, 6:30 PM Panel Discussion

St. Francis Parish Gym, 1916 N. 4th Street, Milwuakee

Panelists Lois Quinn, James Causley and Bryan Massingale addressing the 50 years since 1967, the present state of civil rights in Milwaukee, and what direction is needed for the future. Seating is limited. To reserve your spot please RSVP at www.TheCapuchins.org/CivilRights or email: stfrancismil@gmail.com

Price: free