51st Annual Shamrock Club of WI St. Patrick's Day Parade

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns to Downtown Milwaukee Saturday, March 11th

The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin’s 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will make its return to Downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 11th at Noon. The parade steps off on Wisconsin Avenue at Old World Third Street and will wind its way through the streets of Downtown Milwaukee.

Building on a successful partnership, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin and the Westown Association, along with presenting sponsor Miller Lite, are collaborating on Wisconsin’s oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Although the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin is celebrating its 51st anniversary of producing the parade, the event dates back to 1843. It predates the incorporation of the State of Wisconsin and the City of Milwaukee. Milwaukee’s parade is the sixth oldest in the nation.

This year’s parade will feature over 140 units including Irish dance groups, pipe and drum corps, local celebrities and dignitaries. The Friends of St. Patrick, in partnership with the Hunger Task Force, will collect non-perishable food donations during the parade. Volunteers will walk the parade route with grocery carts collecting the donated food items.

For more information on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade activities, please call the Westown Association at (414) 276-6696, e-mail to stacie@westown.org or refer to the event web site at www.saintpatricksparade.org.