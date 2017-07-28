5th Annual "Cruisin’ the Grove"

×

The5th Annual “On-Street” Classic Car and Motorcycle Show as part of “Cruisin’ theGrove” will take place Sun., Aug. 6 between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Event proceedswill benefit TeamUp! With Families and Katy’s Kloset.

Locatedin downtown Elm Grove on Watertown Plank Road between Juneau and Legion, allmakes and models of classic cars and motorcycles can register for the Showbetween 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., with entrance at the corner of Watertown Plank Rd.and Juneau Blvd. To be held rain or shine, dash plaques will be given to thefirst 100 registrants.

Thereis no fee to participate in or attend the Show, but a tax-deductible donationis encouraged to benefit TeamUp! with Families, a nonprofit organization thathelps families of individuals with special needs through activities, services,and programs, and Katy’s Kloset, a nonprofit lending library that acceptsdonations of good, used durable medical equipment for children and adults. Formore information, visit TeamUpWithFamilies.org.

Featuredattractions at this year’s event include:

The Devil’s Beast, built by Streetworks Hot Rods and Matt Backhause, owner of Shop in Waukesha. Originally starting as a 1948 Ford Truck cab, the vehicle was built to resemble a 1960’s style dragster with some of today’s flare. An award winner at the 2015 Detroit Autorama, the vehicle made an appearance at the 2015 Car Craft Nationals and it has appeared in several magazine and online articles.

A 1992 Harley Davidson XL 883 built into a Flat Track Race bike by J.J. Flairty, a professional BMX Rider from Waukesha and the winner of the 2017 X-Games Harley Davidson Hooligan Class Flat Track Race. The 883 engine modification was done by Wes Orloff of WFO Racing Online.

The Woller-Anger/Hagerty YouthJudging Program is open to youth ages 8-14 and is designed to get young peoplemore involved in classic cars by interacting with owners and their cars. Theyouth judging team will be working with mentors and judging five cars from theshow. The free program is offered to the first 15 children that register. Youthjudging runs from noon until 1:30 p.m., with the winner announced at 2p.m. For more information or to register your child, call Woller-Anger& Company at 262-789-2500. You may also register at the show up until11:45 a.m. if openings remain.

TheShow will award six participant awards (first – third in car and motorcycle),with two Committee Choice and two Spectator’s Choice awards, one Young Gunaward, and one Youth Judge award. Captn’ Bob and Arlo, hosts of the WisconsinHotrod Radio Show, will play music and provide entertainment during the event.

Inaddition to the display of cars and motorcycles, the event will feature avendor/sponsor area, door and raffle prizes, and food and beverages availablefor purchase from local restaurateurs.

Formore information, including registration, visit www.Facebook.com/CruisinTheGrove,e-mail CruisinTheGrove@gmail.com,or call Brad Anger at 262-789-2500.