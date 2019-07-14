5th annual Midwest barber competition

Radisson Hotel Milwaukee Airport 6331 S. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221

The 5th Annual Midwest Barber Competition will be back in Downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Wisconsin Center. Over 100 Barbers from all over the Midwest competing in 5 categories. We also have vendors with new products and educators with new knowledge for our guest. Thinking of becoming a barber? Looking for a career change? come check out our show.

Radisson Hotel Milwaukee Airport 6331 S. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
Education, Misc. Events, Workshops / Classes / Groups
