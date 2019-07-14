5th annual Midwest barber competition
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee Airport 6331 S. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
The 5th Annual Midwest Barber Competition will be back in Downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Wisconsin Center. Over 100 Barbers from all over the Midwest competing in 5 categories. We also have vendors with new products and educators with new knowledge for our guest. Thinking of becoming a barber? Looking for a career change? come check out our show.
Info
Education, Misc. Events, Workshops / Classes / Groups